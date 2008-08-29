Insurance Statistics Yearbook 2008

This annual publication provides major official insurance statistics for all OECD countries including data on premiums collected, claims, and commissions by type of insurance; investments by type of investment; and numbers of companies and employees. Data for Singapore, which has an observer status to the OECD Insurance and Private Pensions Committee, are included in the online and CD-ROM editions of this publication. The data, which are standardised as far as possible, are broken down under numerous sub-headings, and a series of indicators makes the characteristics of the national markets more readily comprehensible.