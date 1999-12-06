This yearbook gathers major official insurance statistics for all OECD countries, including extensive data on the number of insurance companies and employees, insurance premiums and investments by insurance companies as well as - this year for the first time -claims, expenses and commissions. The data are broken down under numerous sub-headings and standardised as far as possible to provide internationally comparable indicators and make the characteristics of the national markets more readily comprehensible
Insurance Statistics Yearbook 1998
Report
Insurance Statistics Yearbook
Abstract
