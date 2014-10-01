Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Institutional and Political Determinants of Private Participation in Infrastructure

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw2xzj0m7l-en
Authors
Marian Moszoro, Gonzalo Araya, Fernanda Ruiz-Nuñez, Jordan Schwartz
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Moszoro, M. et al. (2014), “Institutional and Political Determinants of Private Participation in Infrastructure”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2014/15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw2xzj0m7l-en.
Go to top