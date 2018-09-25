This report presents policy options for encouraging information sharing along the maritime supply chain. It maps the current use of digital technology and information sharing in maritime logistics and highlights the potential for making door-to-door cargo flows more efficient. It also examines the numerous challenges from interoperability issues to lack of collaboration.
Information Sharing for Efficient Maritime Logistics
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024