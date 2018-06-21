Skip to main content
Inequalities in household wealth across OECD countries

Evidence from the OECD Wealth Distribution Database
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/7e1bf673-en
Carlotta Balestra, Richard Tonkin
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Balestra, C. and R. Tonkin (2018), “Inequalities in household wealth across OECD countries: Evidence from the OECD Wealth Distribution Database”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2018/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7e1bf673-en.
