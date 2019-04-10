This paper adapts the OECD Regional Development framework to places with an Indigenous population. It identifies the importance of flexibility in geographic scale for organising policies for Indigenous communities, development objectives that reflect the self-determined and informed choices of Indigenous peoples, and implementing strategies for development based on the identification of local assets.
Indigenous economic development and well-being in a place-based context
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 October 2020
-
Working paper19 October 2020
-
23 September 2020
-
Working paper8 June 2020
-
Working paper15 April 2020
-
Working paper12 February 2020
-
Working paper13 January 2020
-
Working paper17 December 2019
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024