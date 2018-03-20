Skip to main content
Indicators for Resilient Cities

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/6f1f6065-en
Lorena Figueiredo, Taku Honiden, Abel Schumann
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Figueiredo, L., T. Honiden and A. Schumann (2018), “Indicators for Resilient Cities”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2018/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6f1f6065-en.
