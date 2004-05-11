Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Income-Related Inequality in the Use of Medical Care in 21 OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/687501760705
Authors
Eddy van Doorslaer, Cristina Masseria
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers

Cite this content as:

van Doorslaer, E. and C. Masseria (2004), “Income-Related Inequality in the Use of Medical Care in 21 OECD Countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/687501760705.
Go to top