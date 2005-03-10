Skip to main content
Income Distribution and Poverty in OECD Countries in the Second Half of the 1990s

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/882106484586
Authors
Michael Förster, Marco Mira d'Ercole
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Förster, M. and M. Mira d'Ercole (2005), “Income Distribution and Poverty in OECD Countries in the Second Half of the 1990s”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/882106484586.
