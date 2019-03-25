Accessibility of goods, jobs, services and other opportunities is a fundamental condition for ensuring the well-being of citizens. This report examines how accessibility indicators can be used to improve transport planning and investment with that objective in mind. It also identifies principles for accessibility-based decision making and discusses how accessibility indicators can be effectively operationalised.
Improving Transport Planning and Investment through the use of Accessibility Indicators
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
