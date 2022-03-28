This report explores how ASEAN member states can mitigate the negative impacts of the rapidly growing number of cars on the region’s roads. More, increasingly larger vehicles consume more energy, emit more CO2 and cause more local air pollution. Among the policies to counter these trends and make mobility in the region more sustainable is the ASEAN Fuel Economy Roadmap. This study provides support for implementing the roadmap. It looks specifically at policies for making light-duty vehicles more efficient and less emitting but also provides insights for other motorised road vehicles. The report explores opportunities for aligning policies across ASEAN, considers the role of trade agreements and recommends measures for a transition towards electrification.
Implementing the ASEAN Fuel Economy Roadmap
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024