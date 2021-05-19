Skip to main content
Implementation of laws on general administrative procedure in the Western Balkans

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e5162057-en
Authors
Timo Ligi, Andrej Kmecl
Tags
SIGMA Papers
Cite this content as:

Ligi, T. and A. Kmecl (2021), “Implementation of laws on general administrative procedure in the Western Balkans”, SIGMA Papers, No. 62, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e5162057-en.
