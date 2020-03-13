Skip to main content
Illicit financial flows: Artisanal and small-scale gold mining in Ghana and Liberia

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5f2e9dd9-en
Authors
Marcena Hunter
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hunter, M. (2020), “Illicit financial flows: Artisanal and small-scale gold mining in Ghana and Liberia”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 72, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5f2e9dd9-en.
