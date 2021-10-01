Skip to main content
Illicit Financial Flows in Oil and Gas Commodity Trade: Experience, Lessons and Proposals

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4c380e71-en
Authors
Douglas Porter, Catherine Anderson
Tags
OECD Development Perspectives

Cite this content as:

Porter, D. and C. Anderson (2021), “Illicit Financial Flows in Oil and Gas Commodity Trade: Experience, Lessons and Proposals: Experience, Lessons and Proposals”, OECD Development Perspectives, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4c380e71-en.
