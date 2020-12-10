This report presents policies and private sector initiatives for the electrification of urban delivery vehicles. Electric vehicles have low operational costs and the high mileage of delivery vehicles maximises net savings from converting a fleet. Insights on the total cost of ownership and the environmental footprint of electric fleets highlight broader benefits of electrification programmes for commercial vehicles.
How Urban Delivery Vehicles can Boost Electric Mobility
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
