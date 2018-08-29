Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How the Inaccessibility Index Can Improve Transport Planning and Investment

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dafaa29d-en
Authors
Floridea di Ciommo
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

di Ciommo, F. (2018), “How the Inaccessibility Index Can Improve Transport Planning and Investment”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2018/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dafaa29d-en.
Go to top