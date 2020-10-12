Skip to main content
How Mobility as a Service Impacts Public Transport Business Models

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/df75f80e-en
Authors
Corinne Mulley, John Nelson
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Mulley, C. and J. Nelson (2020), “How Mobility as a Service Impacts Public Transport Business Models”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/df75f80e-en.
