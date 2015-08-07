Skip to main content
How is corporate governance in Japan changing?

Developments in listed companies and roles of institutional investors
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw7j3s37hh-en
Authors
Ryoko Ueda
OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers
Ueda, R. (2015), “How is corporate governance in Japan changing?: Developments in listed companies and roles of institutional investors”, OECD Corporate Governance Working Papers, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw7j3s37hh-en.
