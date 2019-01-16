Skip to main content
How do Europeans differ in their attitudes to immigration?

Findings from the European Social Survey 2002/03 – 2016/17
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0adf9e55-en
Authors
Anthony Heath, Lindsay Richards
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Heath, A. and L. Richards (2019), “How do Europeans differ in their attitudes to immigration?: Findings from the European Social Survey 2002/03 – 2016/17”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 222, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0adf9e55-en.
