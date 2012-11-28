Highlights of the International Transport Forum 2012

Seamlessness in transport is the physical expression of one of the megatrends of the 21st century: complete connectivity. Seamlessness is about better connecting people and markets, but also about linking sectors, businesses and ideas. Being able to move between geographic locations and transport modes with minimal impediments is a prime desire of all transport users.

Yet the structure of our transport systems with modal transfers, different ownership, international border crossings and security threats makes overcoming the inherent friction in our transport system a permanent challenge. How can we improve seamlessness? To what extent is complete connectivity ultimately feasible? What approaches should be taken politically, institutionally, and technologically?

These are the issues that transport leaders from government, public administration, business and academia explored at the International Transport Forum’s Annual Summit on 2-4 May 2012 in Leipzig, Germany. This publication condenses their main findings.