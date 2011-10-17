Highlights of the International Transport Forum 2011

Transport is intrinsic to societal activity, and one of its greatest enablers. It allows people to reach their workplaces; provides individuals with access to education and services; and is increasingly important for leisure. It drives trade and creates jobs.

A world without the very real daily benefits of mobility has become unimaginable. But all too often transport is taken for granted, and societal demands on transport are constantly increasing. Transport systems must be adapted to better serve us all, but these systems are complex, and not easy to change. Opportunities for more open, effective dialogue on the development of transport systems should be pursued in order to facilitate a better understanding throughout society of transport issues.

So how can transport provide even more benefits for our citizens and societies? How can all transport modes – for passengers as well as freight – contribute to growth that is sustainable? Transport Ministers and business leaders, mayors of major cities, top researchers and representatives of non-governmental organisations met together at the International Transport Forum’s annual summit on 25-27 May 2011 in Leipzig, Germany, to examine these strategic issues. This publication condenses their main findings.