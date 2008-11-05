Highlights of the International Transport Forum 2008: Transport and Energy

The transport sector is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in most countries, representing 23% (worldwide) and 30% (OECD) of CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion in 2005. Because of this, it is likely that most countries will have to include the transport sector in achieving future greenhouse gas emissions reductions. A defining milestone in these discussions, the International Transport Forum 2008, gathered more than 800 policy makers, industry stakeholders and researchers in Leipzig for a cycle of roundtables on cost-effective technology and policy instruments required to improve energy efficiency and curb carbon emissions across transport modes. This publication condenses the main findings of these roundtables and provides insight into the research carried out by the Forum in such areas as biofuels, ecodriving, the impact of high energy prices and the effectiveness of fuel efficiency policies.