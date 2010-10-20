Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Highlights of the International Transport Forum 2010

Transport and Innovation: Unleashing the Potential
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/itf_highlights-2010-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
Highlights of the International Transport Forum
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

ITF (2010), Highlights of the International Transport Forum 2010: Transport and Innovation: Unleashing the Potential, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/itf_highlights-2010-en.
Go to top