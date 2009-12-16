Highlights of the International Transport Forum 2009: Transport for a Global Economy

The International Transport Forum 2009 on the “Challenges and Opportunities in the Downturn” took place at a very difficult time, with finances drying up, companies failing, supply chains weakened, and protectionism on the increase.

There are real fears that the transport sector will be seriously damaged by this sudden and profound downturn, with important implications for economies and societies. One certainty is that transport is more important than it has ever been – in business, in the lives of citizens and in the world economy.

The transport sector is at the heart of globalisation. At the same time it is clear that the crisis does not alter fundamental challenges, particularly for transport to be more sustainable and show more concrete results in the lead up to and after the December 2009 UN Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen.

This publication condenses the main findings of workshops and round tables bringing together leading figure from politics, industry, research and civil society on key questions linking transport, economic recovery, global trade flows and sustainable development.