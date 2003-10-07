Health and Pension Reform in Japan

The size, structure and growth of health and pension programmes have, in recent years, been matters of concern to all OECD governments and societies. At issue are not only currently important social and economic questions, but also future difficulties which are likely to arise with the ageing of OECD population structures.

Japan has the fastest ageing population structure in the OECD. In 1960 the proportion of the population aged 65 and over in Japan was 5 per cent. In 1985 this proportion was 10 per cent, and in 2000 it is projected to be 15 per cent. The resulting pressures on social programmes are well understood in Japan, and the way in which the Japanese government and people are approaching this issue is of interest to other countries which must soon face similar problems.