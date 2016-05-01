Skip to main content
Halving the Number of Road Deaths in Korea

Lessons from other Countries
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvz85537c-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
ITF (2016), “Halving the Number of Road Deaths in Korea: Lessons from other Countries”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwvz85537c-en.
