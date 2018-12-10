This report reviews government support measures for domestic air connectivity in Australia, Canada, Japan, Norway, Sweden and the United States. It analyses different approaches to providing regional connectivity in terms of their effectiveness in reaching government policy goals as well as value-for-money considerations. The study was commissioned by the United Kingdom’s Department for Transport.
Government Support Measures for Domestic Air Connectivity
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024