Governing Transport in the Algorithmic Age

This study explores where automated decision-making systems impact transport activity, and how. More and more transport activity is influenced by algorithms. Automated decision-making is taking a hold in areas from health care and housing to media and mobility. In transport, algorithms are a core feature for services from public transport scheduling to routing apps, bicycle sharing to self-driving technology, parcel delivery to the dispatching of ride services. How can policy makers ensure mobility driven by algorithmic code supports societal objectives?