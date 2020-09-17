Good to Go? Assessing the Environmental Performance of New Mobility

This report examines the climate impact of personal and shared electric kick-scooters, bicycles, e-bikes, electric mopeds, as well as car-based ride-sharing services. Users in cities across the globe are rapidly adopting new mobility forms, helped by digital connectivity and electrification technologies. New urban mobility services are often sold as “green” solutions. But what is their real impact on energy demand and greenhouse gas emissions? This study analyses

the life-cycle performance of a range of new vehicles and services based on their technical characteristics, operation and maintenance, and compares it with that of privately owned cars and public transport. Finally, the report identifies solutions to make new mobility a useful part of the urban transport mix while helping to reduce energy use and limit climate change.