Globalisation and Labour Markets

Policy Issues Arising from the Emergence of China and India
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/057638253043
Authors
David T. Coe
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Coe, D. (2007), “Globalisation and Labour Markets: Policy Issues Arising from the Emergence of China and India”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 63, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/057638253043.
