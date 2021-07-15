Gender equality across the humanitarian development peace nexus

Adopted in 2019, the OECD DAC Recommendation on the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus provides a pathway towards greater collaboration and coherence in addressing the underlying causes and drivers of inequalities and fragility. As one such driver of fragility, persistent gender inequalities limit effective international engagement in humanitarian assistance, development actions, and peace processes. Thus, gender equality is essential to nexus approaches. This perspective reviews selected Development Assistance Committee (DAC) members’ nexus strategies and contributes to the interim review of the HDP Nexus Recommendation by providing an overview of how adherents to the nexus recommendation have taken a gender equality perspective into account in their strategies and guidance for nexus implementation. In doing so, it also provides guidance and actions derived from promising practices that can be taken to strengthen the role of gender equality within members’ nexus strategies.