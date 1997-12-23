This quarterly report provides the most up-to-date detailed information on individual commitments, i.e. intended disbursements, of Official Development Assistance (ODA) and Official Aid. The data are ordered by recipient countries, including Central and Eastern European countries and the New Independent States of the former Soviet Union.
This issue records all the commitments reported by Member countries of the OECD Development Assistance Committee and entered into the Creditor Reporting System (CRS) database in the period between 1st September and 30th November 1997.
The information is designed for use by development agencies and institutions involved in country and sector programming and analysis.
Gazette - Creditor Reporting System
Quarterly Report on Individual Aid Commitments Volume 1997 Issue 4
Report
Creditor Reporting System on Aid Activities

