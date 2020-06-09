This report reviews possible determinants of global maritime goods transport over the coming decades. It addresses the uncertainties that surround the future of maritime trade flows such as the development of demand, the costs of environmental regulation, maritime business strategies, the Belt and Road Initiative, and Arctic shipping. The report summarises discussions of an ITF Roundtable held in Paris, France in April 2019.
Future Maritime Trade Flows
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
