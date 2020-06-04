Fisheries and aquaculture provide nutritious food for hundreds of millions of people around the world and livelihoods for over 10% of the world’s population. All aspects of fish supply chains are strongly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with jobs, incomes and food security at risk. Government and industry responses are needed to address the immediate economic and social hardships that the crisis is provoking in the fish sector.
Fisheries, aquaculture and COVID-19: Issues and policy responses
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper20 January 2023
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper30 August 2022
-
21 April 2022
-
4 April 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
6 December 2023