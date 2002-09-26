Fire Probabilistic Safety Assessment for Nuclear Power Plants

These technical opinion papers represent the consensus of risk analysts and experts in NEA Member countries on the current state of the art in Fire Probabilistic Safety Assessment (PSA) for nuclear power plant design and operation and Seismic PSA for nuclear facilities. The objective is to present clear technical opinions to decision makers in the nuclear community. As such, the intended audience is primarily nuclear safety regulators, senior researchers and industry leaders. Government authorities, nuclear power plant operators and the general public may also be interested.

Also included: Seismic Probabilistic Safety Assessment for Nuclear Facilities (No. 2)