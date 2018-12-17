Skip to main content
Financing Refugee Hosting Contexts

An analysis of the DAC’s contribution to burden- and responsibility-sharing in supporting refugees and their host communities
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/24db9b07-en
Kathleen Forichon
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Forichon, K. (2018), “Financing Refugee Hosting Contexts: An analysis of the DAC’s contribution to burden- and responsibility-sharing in supporting refugees and their host communities”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 48, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/24db9b07-en.
