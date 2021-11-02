Skip to main content
Financing for refugee situations 2018-19

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fa9f2472-en
Authors
Jens Hesemann, Harsh Desai, Yasmine Rockenfeller
Tags
OECD Development Perspectives

Cite this content as:

Hesemann, J., H. Desai and Y. Rockenfeller (2021), “Financing for refugee situations 2018-19”, OECD Development Perspectives, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fa9f2472-en.
