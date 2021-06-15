Fighting bid rigging in public procurement in the energy sector in Ukraine

This report reviews the procurement practices of Ukrenergo within the context of applicable Ukrainian procurement law. It provides a series of recommendations to Ukrenergo on how to improve tender design to prevent bidder collusion and increase competition, and on how to better detect bidder collusion and report this to the competition authority. This report is part of the OECD project on “Supporting the Energy Sector Reform in Ukraine”. In this context, the OECD assessed the procurement practices of the Ukrainian state-owned energy company Ukrenergo against the OECD Recommendation on Fighting Bid Rigging in Public Procurement.