This report reviews the procurement practices of Ukrenergo within the context of applicable Ukrainian procurement law. It provides a series of recommendations to Ukrenergo on how to improve tender design to prevent bidder collusion and increase competition, and on how to better detect bidder collusion and report this to the competition authority. This report is part of the OECD project on “Supporting the Energy Sector Reform in Ukraine”. In this context, the OECD assessed the procurement practices of the Ukrainian state-owned energy company Ukrenergo against the OECD Recommendation on Fighting Bid Rigging in Public Procurement.
Fighting bid rigging in public procurement in the energy sector in Ukraine
A Review of public procurement at Ukrenergo
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 February 2024
-
22 January 2024
-
9 November 2022
-
13 February 2022
-
21 December 2021
-
16 December 2021
-
16 December 2021
-
17 November 2021
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
22 May 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
14 March 2024