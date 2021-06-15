Skip to main content
Fighting bid rigging in public procurement in the energy sector in Ukraine

A Review of public procurement at Ukrenergo
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/1879daee-en
OECD
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
OECD (2021), Fighting bid rigging in public procurement in the energy sector in Ukraine: A Review of public procurement at Ukrenergo, Competition Law and Policy Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1879daee-en.
