Factoring Sustainable Development into Project Appraisal

A French View
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rncm222-en
Authors
Emile Quinet
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Quinet, E. (2013), “Factoring Sustainable Development into Project Appraisal: A French View”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rncm222-en.
