Exposure-Adjusted Road Fatality Rates for Cycling and Walking in European Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/fd022267-en
Alberto Castro, Sonja Kahlmeier, Thomas Gotschi
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Castro, A., S. Kahlmeier and T. Gotschi (2018), “Exposure-Adjusted Road Fatality Rates for Cycling and Walking in European Countries”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2018/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fd022267-en.
