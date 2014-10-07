Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Exploring Policy Complementarities in Transition Economies

The Case of Kazakhstan
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxwvzcrtnbn-en
Authors
Jibran J. Punthakey
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Punthakey, J. (2014), “Exploring Policy Complementarities in Transition Economies: The Case of Kazakhstan”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2014/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxwvzcrtnbn-en.
Go to top