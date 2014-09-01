Ex-post evaluation can be used to serve multiple purposes at the core of which is the improvement of ex-ante analysis: - It can help policy-makers better identify the kinds of projects that work best in certain situations; - It can identify the effect of concurrent non-transportation investments and their interaction with transportation investments; - It can contribute to establishing the time frames in which we expect to see economic impacts materialize, thereby helping to set realistic expectations for the effect of investments and economic development; - We can make use of findings of ex-post assessments to support communication with the public, improve the information provided, and support consensus-building efforts
Ex-post Assessment of Transport Investments and Policy Interventions
Roundtable Summary and Conclusions
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
