Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Ex-post Assessment of Transport Investments and Policy Interventions

Roundtable Summary and Conclusions
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw1kx98n31-en
Authors
Tom Worsley
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Worsley, T. (2014), “Ex-post Assessment of Transport Investments and Policy Interventions: Roundtable Summary and Conclusions”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2014/19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw1kx98n31-en.
Go to top