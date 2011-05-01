Transport in rural and remote regions receives considerable attention in research, but this is often focussed on specific means of resolving problems in those regions – for example, the role of demand-responsive bus services, or scope for attracting users to rail services. The aim of this paper is to take a broader view, firstly in defining what constitute “rural and remote regions”, and secondly in considering a wide range of public transport options available. Experience in Britain will be taken as a starting point, since extensive research has been conducted here, and rural issues are also a focus of much public debate at present. Findings from other European countries will also be examined.
Equitable Access: Remote and Rural Communities 'Transport Needs'
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
