Equal pay is no longer discussed simply in relation to equal work. Equal pay for work of equal value has, in some countries, become a critical objective of policies against discrimination in employment. This report describes the degree to which the concept of work of equal value has been incorporated into equal pay legislation and collective bargaining in thirteen OECD countries. It also emphasizes the problems encountered when implementing this type of policy. and attempts to establish its real and potential impact.
Equal Pay for Work of Comparable Worth
The Experience of Industrialised Countries
Working paper
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers
Abstract
