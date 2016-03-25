Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Environmental Policy and Technological Innovation in Shipbuilding

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm25wg57svj-en
Authors
James J. Corbett, Nick Johnstone, Karin Strodel, Laurent Daniel
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Corbett, J. et al. (2016), “Environmental Policy and Technological Innovation in Shipbuilding”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm25wg57svj-en.
Go to top