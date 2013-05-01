Skip to main content
Entrepreneurial Activities in Europe - Social Entrepreneurship

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrcml2kdtd-en
Authors
Antonella Noya, Emma Clarence
Tags
OECD Employment Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Noya, A. and E. Clarence (2013), “Entrepreneurial Activities in Europe - Social Entrepreneurship”, OECD Employment Policy Papers, No. 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrcml2kdtd-en.
