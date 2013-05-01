Social enterprises have gained importance in the policy debate in many European and non-European countries, as also demonstrated by the European Commission’s recent “Social Business Initiative”. This marks an important milestone for European policy makers and other stakeholders involved in promoting national and sub-national eco-systems for socially oriented business. Putting in place an enabling environment for social enterprises is critical if they are to fulfil their potential in contributing not only to the creation of jobs, but also to addressing wider social and economic needs, and to promoting more cohesive and inclusive societies.
Entrepreneurial Activities in Europe - Social Entrepreneurship
Policy paper
OECD Employment Policy Papers
