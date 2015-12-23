This paper analyses the efficacy of firm-level management practices in incorporating and retaining older workers. The paper notes that there are significant barriers to the integration of older workers into firms, and then outlines specific tools that could be used to enable older workers to contribute to enterprises. The OECD LEED Programme analysed age management practices in workplaces and found that a multi-faceted approach that targets multiple dimensions of the working experience of older workers should be pursued. Preserving flexibility, job training opportunities and mobility for older workers to a similar degree as the broader workforce is also encouraged.
Local economic strategies for ageing labour markets
Management practices for productivity gains of older workers
Policy paper
OECD Employment Policy Papers
Abstract
