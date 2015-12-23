Skip to main content
Local economic strategies for ageing labour markets

Management practices for productivity gains of older workers
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrnwqkwpxjj-en
Authors
Nicola Duell
Tags
OECD Employment Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Duell, N. (2015), “Local economic strategies for ageing labour markets: Management practices for productivity gains of older workers”, OECD Employment Policy Papers, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrnwqkwpxjj-en.
