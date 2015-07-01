Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Entrepreneurial Activities in Europe - Informal Entrepreneurship

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrtpbxspw7k-en
Authors
Marco Marchese
Tags
OECD Employment Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Marchese, M. (2015), “Entrepreneurial Activities in Europe - Informal Entrepreneurship”, OECD Employment Policy Papers, No. 8, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrtpbxspw7k-en.
Go to top