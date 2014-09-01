Disability impacts a large number of people – approximately 16 % of the working age population in the EU is afflicted with a long-standing health problem or disability (European Commission, 2007). And this number will grow as the population ages in industrialised countries due to the associated increased susceptibility to mental and physical disorders (Lutz et al., 2011; Pascarelli et al., 2001). Disabilities are extremely diverse and are not a fixed characteristic of individuals. Many disabilities are invisible to the eye yet popular stereotypes of disabled people as permanent wheelchair users or as blind from birth persist.
Entrepreneurial Activities in Europe - Entrepreneurship for People with Disabilities
Policy paper
OECD Employment Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2017
-
Policy paper23 December 2015
-
1 July 2015
-
1 July 2015
-
1 April 2015
-
Policy paper1 March 2015
-
1 April 2014
-
Policy paper1 December 2013
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
Working paper6 May 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
15 April 2024