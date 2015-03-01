This Policy Brief explains what entrepreneurial networks are, and how disadvantaged or under-represented groups can join them. Online networks in particular offer the added advantage of removing physical distances. The document also shows that by linking target groups with the business community, and helping the networks set up and widen their scope, the policy can provide real support.
Entrepreneurial Activities in Europe - Expanding Networks for Inclusive Entrepreneurship
Policy paper
OECD Employment Policy Papers
Abstract
